Swati Singh
Oct 29 ,2022
Halloween 2022: Creepy Skulls, Mummies & more; Kim Kardashian gives tour of scary decor
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kim Kardashian gave a bone-chilling tour of her extravagant Halloween decorations.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
By the entranceway, two tall trees were decorated with enormous bones in keeping with the skeleton theme.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She gave a glimpse at the white hands that were sculpted and positioned above ground on either side of the entranceway.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
She also displayed figures dressed in white cloaks standing around a bonfire, whom she described as "creepy people."
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Kardashian then presented a skull archway in front of her door.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
There was an empty space within with enormous webs were hanging from the ceiling.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Several of the mummies in her corridor were upright, but there were also some hanging from the ceiling.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Find Out More