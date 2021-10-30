Halloween Costumes 2021: Take cues from these new Marvel, DC superheroes
Image: Instagram/@shangchi/@eternals
'Hawkeye' is the upcoming American miniseries based on Marvel Comics scheduled to be premiered on 24 November 2021, as a part of Phase Four of the MCU
Image: Instagram/@hawkeyeofficial
Though the DC film, 'The Suicide Squad', could not perform well among the audience this year, the fans could still take interesting cues from the film for Halloween costume
Image: Instagram/@thesuicidesquad
Angelina Jolie's superhero costume from the highly-anticipated Marvel film, 'Eternals', can be a great option for Halloween 2021 for all the marvel fans. The movie is set to release on 5 November 2021
Image: Instagram/@eternals
The 2021 Marvel superhero film, 'Black Widow', featuring Scarlett Johansson could be a great inspiration for the fans for Halloween costume look
Instagram/@marvelstudios
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is the latest Marvel movie and received amazing reviews from the audience and became the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2021
Image: Instagram/@shangchi
Superhero Shazam's costume could be a great look for Halloween 2021 while everyone awaits the release of the DC movie, 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', on June 2, 2023
Instagram/@shazammovie