Halloween: Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Harry Styles & others who backed initiatives, causes
Image: Instagram/@katyperry
Apart from spooky outfits, some also shared a message through on Halloween. Singer Katy Perry batted for COVID-19 vaccination by dressing up as a syringe this year.
Image: Instagram/@katyperry
Actor-comedian Amy Schumer backed the use of tampons by dressing up as one, during Halloween this year.
Image: Instagram/@amyschumer
Singer Harry Styles stepped into the shoes of Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz', supporting gender neutrality through it this year.
Image: Instagram/@harrystyles
Steve Buscemi spread some goodness this year as he dressed as up in his '30 Rock' get-up, famous for a Gif, by giving out candies this year.
Image: Twitter/@mikeshza
Previously too, celebs have backed a cause on Halloween, like Seth Rogen-Lauren Miller hosting a fund-raiser for their Alzeimer's initiative in 2016.
Image: AP
In 2017, Singer Ellie Goulding was a part of a Halloween event to support organisations working for HIV-affected kids and those with special needs.
Image: AP