Anjali Negi

Mar 05 ,2023

Halsey slays in corseted bodysuit at Paris Fashion Week
Image: @HalseyChina2021/Twitter
Singer Halsey recently attended the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (March 4). Image: @HalseyChina2021/Twitter
She donned a peach-coloured corseted bodysuit with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves. Image: @Halsey/Twitter
The pop star paired the outfit with gold thigh-high boots. Image: @Halsey/Twitter
Halsey opted for an over-the-top Bouffant hairstyle. Image: @Halsey/Twitter
The Closer singer accessorised the dress with a choker necklace and completed her look with dramatic makeup. Image: @HalseyChina2021/Twitter
