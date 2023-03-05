Anjali Negi
Mar 05 ,2023
Halsey slays in corseted bodysuit at Paris Fashion Week
Image: @HalseyChina2021/Twitter
Singer Halsey recently attended the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday (March 4).
Image: @HalseyChina2021/Twitter
She donned a peach-coloured corseted bodysuit with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Image: @Halsey/Twitter
The pop star paired the outfit with gold thigh-high boots.
Image: @Halsey/Twitter
Halsey opted for an over-the-top Bouffant hairstyle.
Image: @Halsey/Twitter
The Closer singer accessorised the dress with a choker necklace and completed her look with dramatic makeup.
Image: @HalseyChina2021/Twitter
