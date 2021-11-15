'Hamilton or Verstappen': Who leads F1 2021 Drivers' Championship after Brazilian GP
Image: Mercedes F1/ Red Bull racing/ Instagram
Max Verstappen is currently the leader of 2021 Formula 1 Driver Standings with 332.5 points after Brazilain GP
Image: Red Bull Racing / Instagram
Lewis Hamilton despite an outstanding win at Brazilian GP is still 14 points behind the current leader
Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram
Valtteri Bottas who is into his final year with Mercedes F1 is currently third on the Driver Standings with 203 points.
Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram
Sergio Perez is having an outstanding season with Red Bull and currently occupies the fourth spot with 178 points.
Image: Red Bull Racing / Instagram
Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes completes the top 5 standings with 151 points to his name so far in the current season.
Image: McLaren / Instagram