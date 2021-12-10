Hamilton vs Verstappen: Top 5 clashes between the arch-rivals in 2021 F1 season
Image: AP
The F1 2021 season kicked off with two nail-biting encounters at the Bahrain & Emilia Romagna GP as the two title contenders exchanged leads on several occasions and won a race each.
Image: AP
The title rivalry seemingly got ugly during The British GP as Hamilton controversially collided with Verstappen (DNF) before winning the race.
Image: AP
The Italian GP witnessed another contentious crash as Verstappen attempted an ambitious move before landing atop Hamilton's car, leading to both drivers not finishing the race.
Image: AP
The Brazilian GP witnessed one of the wildest races in F1's history as, after a penalty, Hamilton began in 10th place but stormed through the field to win ahead of Verstappen.
Image: AP
The F1 title battle took another ugly turn at the season's penultimate race as Hamilton and Verstappen had several controversial incidents in Saudi Arabia, with the former coming out on top.
Image: AP