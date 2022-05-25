May 25 ,2022
Hansal Mehta marries longtime partner Safeena Husain, take a look at intimate wedding pics
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
Ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Safeena Husain in an intimate wedding in California.
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
The newlymaried couple can be seen getting their marriage registered post getting hitched.
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
Hansal Mehta has delivered several award-winning films while his wife Safeena works for education of girls.
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
In an Instagram post, Hansal said that the ceremony was an unplanned one, that came after 17 years of togetherness and two children.
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
This lovable picture posted by Hansal Mehta just shows the tremendous amount of love he holds for his wife Safeena.
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
Hansal and Safeena can be seen posing with their family members post the wedding rituals.
IMAGE: Instagram/HansalMehta
