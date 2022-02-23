Happy b'day Emily Blunt: Top red carpet looks of 'Jungle Cruise' actor
Emily Blunt surely won hearts with her golden and silver full-sleeved floor-length gown at the Oscars.
She flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet in a sleeveless peach coloured gown with silver and diamond accents.
Her golden coloured net gown with a lacy back is surely one of her best red carpet outfits ever.
The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a tube red coloured gown at the screening of her film 'Edge Of Tomorrow.'
Emily Blunt does not shy away from experimenting with colours. This pink dress with dramatic sleeves is proof of that.
Emily knows how to slay in every colour and this backless orange outfit is an example.
She won hearts by flaunting her baby bump in this beige red carpet outfit.
