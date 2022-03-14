Happy B'day Rohit Shetty: Top TV shows director-producer was part of
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
Rohit Shetty gained massive recognition for his stellar hosting talent on the notable stunt reality tv show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.' He hosted several seasons of the show from 2020 onwards.
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
Based on the film, 'Golmaal,' the animated tv show 'Golmaal Jr' is backed by the filmmaker, Rohit Shetty and is available in numerous regional languages as well.
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
'Comedy Circus' was among the most popular reality tv shows that aired on Sony TV for several years. Rohit Shetty appeared as a judge on the show from 2009 to 2011.
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
The reality tv series, 'Big Switch' featured Rohit Shetty as the mentor to the contestants who competed against each other in the assigned tasks.
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
'India's Next Superstars' was a talent hunt reality tv series that aired on Star Plus. Rohit Shetty was one of the judges on the show who judged on the basis of the acting and dancing skills of the contestants.
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty
Featured in 2018, 'Little Singham' was among the popular animated tv series backed by the filmmaker, Rohit Shetty. It was based on his iconic movie, 'Singham.'
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty