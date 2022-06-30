Happy Birthday Avika Gor: Inside 'Balika Vadhu' actor's glamorous photoshoots
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika looks stunning in a white saree with a blue floral print all over it.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika Gor leaves fans astonished as she sports a strapless floral dress.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika Gor looks classy while posing in a black outfit with curly hair.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika Gor looks charming as she elegantly dons a red saree.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika Gor dazzles in a vibrant yellow dress and pairs it with a white triangular bag.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika Gor leaves fans in awe of her beauty as she poses for the camera in a furry lavender dress.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
Avika Gor slays it in a purple-coloured ethnic dress with heavy jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor
'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor stuns in a strapless black outfit with an intense look on her face.
Image: Instagram/@avikagor