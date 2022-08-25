Nehal Gautam
Aug 25 ,2022
Happy Birthday Blake Lively: Pictures that prove actor's truly a fashion diva
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively looked charming as she donned a silver shimmery outfit.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively looked ravishing in a casual blue dungaree as she posed for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively dazzled in her red carpet look sporting a beautiful maroon-coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively stunned in a two-piece floral dress with a gleeful smile on her face.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively won fans' hearts with her candid avatar in which she can be seen sporting a purple outfit.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively donned an elegant off-shoulder white outfit with matching shoes.
Image: Instagram/@blakelively
