Happy Birthday EXO's Kai: Take fashion cues from one of the biggest style icons in K-pop
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
Kai posed like a pro while shooting for a promotional for Gucci. He is grabbing eyeballs with a long trench coat with green fur on the sleeves .
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
While endorsing Gucci, Kai looks absolutely handsome in this long coat with boots while standing against the winter background.
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
Kai pulls off every style with the perfection that adds more value to the entire attire. He leaves hearts to flutter with his charming looks.
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
If there’s one thing Kai knows how to do better than anyone else, it’s accessorizing. He knows how to nail his every outfit with that right kind of oomph and panache.
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
Cozy-vibe goals right here. Kai has the ability to wear many different styles and look comfortable and like himself in all of them.
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
Kai, the only k-pop icon who is the face of Gucci, knows how to pull off the formals while looking at each minute detailing, starting from shoes to the tie.
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin
The power, the irreverence, the simple-yet-groundbreaking vibes. This is a favorite for fans all around the world, as it seems to embrace every aspect of Kai’s personality and style.
IMAGE: Instagram/zkdlin