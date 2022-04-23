Happy Birthday John Cena: Times when WWE star expressed his love for Indian celebs
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena_croatia
WWE wrestler John Cena shared this picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla back in September 2021 after the news of his demise shook the nation.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena
John Cena shared this picture of late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor after his demise to pay his tribute.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena
This another picture of an Indian celebrity which was shared by wrestler John Cena on Instagram. He had shared this picture of late star Irrfan Khan while mourning a huge loss.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena
Wrestler John Cena expressed his love for Indian stars with this picture of actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her Cannes 2017 appearances where she looked breathtaking in a blue Cinderella gown.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena
This is another picture of the Indian stars shared by John that shows megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek from one of their public appearance.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena
This picture of actor Ranveer Singh seems to be from the time when his film Gully Boy released, John Cena shared the picture on Instagram without a caption which can be taken as his love for the actor and his craft.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena
On 18 September last year, Cena surprised his followers with a photo of Arshad Warsi's physical transformation. The wretler seems to be mighty impressed by the Golmaal actor's new look.
IMAGE: Instagram/johncena