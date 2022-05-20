Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Revisiting RRR actor's pivotal roles in films
Image: Instagram/@jrntr
Featuring Jr NTR in the lead, the movie 'Rakhi' was directed by Krishna Vamsi. the actor was seen playing the role of K. Ramakrishna.
Image: A Still from 'Rakhi '
Released in 2003, Jr NTR-starrer 'Simhadri' was a huge hit among the audience and garnered him various awards and accolades for his role as Singamalai.
Image: A Still from 'Simhadri'
2008 Telugu action film, 'Kantri' depicted Jr. NTR in the lead alongside other significant actors namely Hansika Motwani, and Tanisha Mukherjee. The film garnered Jr NTR numerous awards for his performance.
Image: A Still from 'Kantri'
Written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Temper' featured Jr NTR playing the role of a tough police officer named Daya. His fans lauded his performance in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Temper'
Jr NTR essayed the lead role of Abhiraam in the film, 'Nannaku Prematho' who takes revenge on the man who made his father bankrupt. The film was also remade in Bengali as 'Baazi.'
Image: A Still from 'Nannaku Prematho'
Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama film 'Janatha Garage' featured Jr NTR playing a significant role of Sathyam alongside other notable actors namely Mohanlal. Samantha and more.
Image: A Still from 'Janatha Garage'