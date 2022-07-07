Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Unseen pictures of the living legend that will blow you away
MS Dhoni meeting up with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after India's win over England at Rajkot in 2008 , while Modi was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Popularly known to all as an avid bike and car lover, MS Dhoni can be seen enjoying a bike ride at his hometown Ranchi, in this picture.
Pakistani security officials escorting MS Dhoni, after his arrival in the country in 2008, for the Asia Cup.
MS Dhoni arriving at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, ahead of a selection committee meeting in 2009.
MS Dhoni visiting the ancient Deori Temple in Tamar, which is located at a distance of 55 km from Ranchi.
MS Dhoni enjoying a traditional Gujarati meal with his wife Sakshi Rawat in 2010.
MS Dhoni posing alongside former Army chief Gen VK Singh, Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra and combat specialist Deepak Annaji Rao after being granted honorary ranks in the Territorial Army.
MS Dhoni meeting up West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after India's win against West Indies at the Eden Gardens.
MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva Dhoni at an event in Chennai.
