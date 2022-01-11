Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: A look at his biggest achievements as a player
Rahul Dravid has so far amassed 13,288 Test runs, which makes him the 4th highest run-scorer after Tendulkar, Ponting and Kallis
Dravid has piled up 10,889 runs in his fantastic ODI career, while being known for taking his time in the middle and often playing overs without scoring any runs
Dravid plundered brilliant 210 catches from 164 Test matches, he is still now known as one of the best slip-fielders that India has ever produced
Dravid is by far the only Indian cricketer to hold the record for scoring centuries in about four consecutive innings in red-ball format
Dravid is the first international cricketer to score a ton in all ten Test-playing nations
Dravid has achieved most partnership runs of 32,039, which is more than any other batsman in red-ball format
Dravid has faced a stellar 31,258 deliveries from 5209 overs in Test format
