Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 6 most unforgettable knocks by 'Little Master'
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sachin Tendulkar hit his maiden international century for India against England in 1990, aged only 17-years-old.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Sachin Tendulkar hit 98 runs in 75 balls during the ICC World Cup 2003 against Pakistan. This is one of the best and most memorable knocks by Tendulkar.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Tendulkar hit a knock of 88 runs during the Aus vs Ind 2nd Test in 2008 and surpassed Brian Lara as the leading run-scorer in Test cricket.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Tendulkar became the first-ever batter to score a double century in ODI cricket by scoring 200 runs in 147 balls against South Africa in 2010.
Image: icc-cricket.com
On January 3, 2004, Tendulkar hit a calm and composed double-century against Australia at Sydney, which is regarded as one of the best knocks by the batter.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Tendulkar reached his 98th century in international cricket while scoring 120 runs in 115 balls against England in the ICC World Cup 2011.
Image: icc-cricket.com