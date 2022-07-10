Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: 10 unknown facts about India's very own 'Little Master'
Image: @ICC/Twitter
West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine is named after the Little Master, as the allrounder’s father was a big fan of Gavaskar.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
It is widely believed that during his time as a cricketer, Gavaskar rarely looked at the scoreboard while batting.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Gavaskar once played with a bat that had 4 small holes in the blade, known as the Duncan Fearnley. He said the holes improve enabled an easier pick up.
Image: bcci.tv
Gavaskar made his debut as an actor in 1988, in a Marathi film called Savli Premachi. He was later seen sharing the screen with Naseeruddin Shah in Maalamal.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Sunil Gavaskar famously got his hair chopped on the field by an umpire during a match against England at Old Trafford after getting irritated by his hair.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Gavaskar revealed in his autobiography ‘Sunny Days’ that his first runs in international cricket came due to an umpiring error, as the ball had hit his pads.
Image bcci.tv
It is also believed that Gavaskar loved wrestling as a sport and wanted to be a wrestler, before getting fascinated with the dream of playing cricket for India.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Sunil Gavaskar’s maternal uncle Madhav Mantri was a former Indian cricketer who played 4 Tests. It was his uncle who pushed him to earn the India jersey.
Image: bcci.tv
Gavaskar was reportedly exchanged with another baby in the hospital, soon after his birth. His uncle noticed a mole missing near the baby’s left ear lobe.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Gavaskar has also written 4 books on cricket which are, They are Sunny Days: An autobiography 1976, Idols (1983), Runs ‘n’ Runs (1984), One Day Wonders (1986).
Image: PTI
