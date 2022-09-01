Nehal Gautam
Sep 01 ,2022
Happy Birthday Zendaya: A peek into ‘Spiderman’ actor’s vibrant wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Zendaya makes heads turn as she walks down the street donning a short orange dress with a matching scarf.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Zendaya candidly poses for the camera in a strapless red jumpsuit.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Zendaya looks stunning in a white crop top with a long shimmery skirt.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Zendaya exudes charm in an all-green avatar with a messy hair look.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
The 'Spider-man' actor looks dapper in a short neon outfit.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Zendaya leaves fans astonished as she poses for the camera in a beautiful strapless gown.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Zendaya looks classy in a two-piece red outfit as she attends an event.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
