Happy Diwali 2021: Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated the festival of lights
Actor Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her family including husband Kunal Kemu and daughter Innaya offering prayers while performing the Diwali puja at home.
Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh and other Hollywood stars turned into ethnic mode for Mindy Kaling’s Diwali bash in LA.
Kajol along with her sister Tanishaa, mother Tanuja and son Yug got together with family for a Diwali bash. The pictures shared by her sister featured her family members and relatibves have fun during the intimate party.
Actor Ram Charan and family including actor Allu Arjun, gathered to be a part of the special Diwali celebrations which was attending by their close ones. The picture from the celebrations was shared by Ram on Instagram.
Kangana Rananut who has a busy schedule with the coming weeks, took a day off to celebrate the festival of joy with her family including brother Aksht and sister0in-law Ritu.
Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the entire Kapoor clan including Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and more.
