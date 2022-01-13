Happy Lohri 2022: From Kajol to Varun Dhawan; here’s how celebs celebrated the festival
Image: Instagram/@kajol
Angad Bedi celebrated Lohri 2022 with his wife Neha Dhupia as he shared a picture of the bonfire on social media.
Image: Instagram/@angadbedi
Dhupia posted an aesthetic glimpse into her celebrations as she posted a picture with the bonfire in the background.
Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia
'Roadies' fame Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated the festival together and shared glimpses from their day online.
Image: Instagram/@princenarula
Sonu Sood gathered around a bonfire with several people and sang folk songs including ‘Sundar Mundariye’ with them on Lohri.
Image: Twitter/@SonuSood
Nimrat Kaur posted a picture of the bonfire and penned down a caption about how much she missed her family on the special occasion.
Image: Twitter/@NimratOfficial
Varun Dhawan's shared a glimpse into his Lohri celebration, which included an adorable furry guest.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Kajol shared a picture with her near and dear ones as she held a bowl full of popcorn and posed for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@kajol
The actor also shared a picture featuring her son Yug as she extended her best wishes to her fans on the special occasion.
Image: Instagram/@kajol