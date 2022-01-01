Happy New Year 2022: Team India celebrate New Year, Shastri shakes a leg with Ranveer
Image: MohammedShami/Insta
The Indian cricket team kickstarted the new year 2022 with celebrations in South Africa ahead of the second Test match.
Image: DeepakChahar/Insta
Indian players and support staff members were seen having fun time at the team hotel in South Africa.
Image: MohammedShami/Insta
In this picture shared by Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer amongst others can be seen posing for the camera.
Image: RaviAshwin/Insta
Shreyas Iyer and Priyank Panchal pose for a picture together while celebrating the new year in South Africa with Team India.
Image: PriyankPanchal/Twitter
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri can be seen shaking legs with Ranveer Singh, the lead actor of the film '83'.
Image: RaviShastri/Insta