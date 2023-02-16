Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 16 ,2023
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s traditional Indian wedding; see photos
hardikpandya93/Instagram
In coordinated posts, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic dropped new images from their traditional Indian wedding.
Natasa Stankovic sported a traditional red and gold embroidered gota lehenga.
Hardik Pandya donned a heavily embroidered off-white jamdani sherwani.
The couple sported custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attires.
While Hardik’s sherwani was masterfully embroidered with gold zardosi and featured red and green beads, Natasa looked spectacular in statement jewellery.
Natasa was also seen in a red saree teamed with a statement blouse.
The couple had earlier renewed their vows in a lavish white wedding held at the same venue.
Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic had a court marriage on 31 May 2020.
