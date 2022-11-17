Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 17 ,2022
Hardik Pandya-led Team India kicks off training for 1st T20I vs New Zealand in Wellington
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Hardik Pandya is all set to lead India into a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from November 18 in Wellington.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is among the few senior players who will feature in the series, as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and others have been rested.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Young pacer Umran Malik returns to the Indian outfit for the T20I series, while Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj are the other key pacers.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer will be a key part of the new-look Indian T20I batting lineup under Hardik Pandya's leadership.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal will lead India's spin bowling unit against New Zealand after not being used by Rohit Sharma in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
All-rounder Shardul Thakur also returns to the T20I setup for the three-match series against New Zealand.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shubman Gill will be Team India's opener against the Kiwi side.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will accompany Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department against New Zealand.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
