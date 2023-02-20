Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 20 ,2023
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic 'painted in love' in Haldi photos
hardikpandya93/Instagram
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic recently posted pictures from their haldi ceremony on Instagram.
Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a pink and white striped kurta and pyjama as he enjoyed the pre-wedding festivities.
Natasa Stankovic wore a tube top with flared trousers and a multicoloured cape.
Their son Agastya Pandya was also seen posing in the pictures with them.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic looked happy in the haldi ceremony pictures.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have tied the knot a total of three times.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic first married each other in May 2020 in an intimate ceremony.
They first the knot with a Christian wedding on Valentine's Day in Udaipur, and followed it up with a traditional Hindu wedding.
