Feb 13 ,2023
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's love-filled moments
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are tying the knot again on February 14 in Udaipur.
The couple is remarrying again in a white wedding after 3 years of marriage.
They often go on vacations and spend time together.
Hardik and Natasa found their 'paradise' in each other.
The couple looks happy and content together.
This picture of Hardik and Natasa is too cute to handle.
The way they look at each other is all things dreamy.
