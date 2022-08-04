Vidit Dhawan
Aug 04 ,2022
Hardik Pandya pays a visit to Kieron Pollard's house in West Indies
Image: Twitter@HardikPandya
During India's tour to the West Indies, Hardik Pandya visited Kieron Pollard's home.
Image: Twitter@HardikPandya
Hardik Pandya could be seen clicking pictures with Kieron Pollard and his family.
Image: Twitter@HardikPandya
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard played for MI together before the former moved to GT.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Since moving to GT, Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form.
Image: PTI
Hardik captained GT to their maiden IPL title in their debut season.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
After delivering an all-around performance, Hardik was also given captaincy responsibility for a few of Team India's bilateral series.
Image: BCCI
After a disappointing performance in his first T20I against WI, Hardik seemed to rediscover his form in the second and third T20I.
Image: AP
Hardik was dismissed for just 1 run in the first T20I and also failed to pick up a wicket.
Image: AP
As for the second T20I, Hardik not only smacked 31 runs but also picked up a wicket.
Image: PTI
In the third T20I, Hardik was once again disappointing with the bat but managed to pick up a wicket.
Image: PTI
Find Out More