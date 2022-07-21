Suraj Alva
Jul 21 ,2022
Hardik Pandya surges, Jasprit Bumrah descends in latest ODI Rankings; check full list
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Jasprit Bumrah lost the No.1 spot in ICC ODI bowlers ranking to New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Bumrah has 703 points, while Boult has 704 points.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued in England during ODI series. The former India skipper slipped to the 4th spot in latest ICC rankings.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma continues to remain in 5th spot in the ICC ODI ranking for batsmen. Team India skipper is six points ahead of Quinton de Kock of South Africa.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal picked up seven wickets during the ODI series against England. The performance led to him jumping to 16th position in ICC rankings
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Hardik Pandya had a fantastic England series where he dominated with bat and ball to take six scalps and make a total of 100 runs.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Following the incredible performance, Hardik Pandya has jumped eight spots to be placed 42nd in terms of ranking in the ICC All-rounders list.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Despite not having a great series against England Ravindra Jadeja continues to remain in 14th spot in the ICC ODI all-rounders list.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rishabh Pant scored his maiden hundred during the final ODI match against England. Following the performanc Pant climbed to 52nd spot on l list of batters.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Ben Stokes who retired from ODI cricket dropped four spots and out of the top 10 for all-rounders in latest ranking. He is currently placed 11th
Image: England Cricket/Instagram
Rassie van der Dussen hit his third ODI century against England courtesy of which he moved above Virat Kohli in ICC ODI rankings. He is currently in 3rd spot
Image: Cricket South Africa/Instagram
