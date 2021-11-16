Hardik Pandya's Watch Collection: List of Cricketer's High-End watches
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Hardik Pandya owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch that is studded with 32 baguette-cut emeralds. It is entirely forged in platinum and costs around Rs 5 crores.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
He also has a Patek Phillippe Nautilus 40mm Rose Gold Men's watch. The watch is a trendy piece made with 18-carat rose gold.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Another gem in Hardik Pandya's collection is the Patek Phillipe Nautilus 5712R. The watch's cost is around Rs 1 crore 65 lakhs.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Pandya's Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold Cosmograph 40 watch is a sheer piece of a jewel worth Rs 1 crore. The watch has an 18-carat gold case with 36 trapezius cut diamonds.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
The cricket star also owns an Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak watch, which reportedly costs around Rs 38 lakhs.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
He is also the owner of the Rolex Day-Date 40mm resident watch. The artistic piece has a blue dial and costs around Rs 90 lakhs.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93