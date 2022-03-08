Harmanpreet Kaur's Birthday: A look at Top match-winning performances by the batter
Twitter Image: @ICC
Harmanpreet Kaur's best personal international score of 171 runs off 115 balls came against Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. She hit 20 fours and seven sixes during the knock and took India to the final.
Twitter Image: @ICC
Harmanpreet Kaur scored her maiden T20I century in just 49 balls, during the ICC Women's World T20 in 2018 against New Zealand. India won the match nu 34 runs.
Twitter Image: @ICC
Harmanpreet Kaur hit 46 runs off 31 balls against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2016, and helped the visitors to win the match by five wickets.
Twitter Image: @ICC
Harmanpreet hit 34 runs off 21 balls during her Kia Super League debut for the Lancashire Thunders in 2018. She helped her team beat Surrey Stars by five wickets.
Twitter Image: @ICC
Harmanpreet Kaur's first ODI century came in 2013 during the match against England. Although India lost the match, Kaur scored 107 runs off 109 balls.
Twitter Image: @BCCI
Harmanpreet Kaur was awarded the Player of the tournament award for her performance for Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL 2021. She scored 399 runs in total and also chipped in with 15 wickets.
Twitter Image: @WBBL