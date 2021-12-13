Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021; here are Indians who won international pageants
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Reita Faria Powell became the first Indian and Asian to win the Miss World title in the year 1996. Additionally, she is the first Miss World winner to be qualified as a physician.
Image: Twitter/@pageant_i
One of the most endearing leading ladies of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in the year 1994.
Image: Twitter/@mohsinstats
'Housefull' actor Lara Dutta made India proud by bringing home the title of Miss Universe in the year 2000.
Image: Twitter/@kissysani
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in the year 2000.
Image: Twitter/@Akash7Raha
Dubbed amongst India's highest-paid actors, Priyanka Chopra brought home the title of Miss World in the year 2000.
Image: Twitter/@np_legacy
'Aarya' actor Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994 at the age of 18. She became the first Indian to win the pageantry title.
Image: Twitter/@kissysani
Actor Zeenat Aman became the first Indian and South Asian woman to win the title of Miss Asia Pacific in the year 1970. The actor went on to become one of the leading ladies of Bollywood in the 70s and 80s era.
Image: Twitter/@FilmHistoryPicc/TVandFilmStars
Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the film 'Prithviraj', was the sixth Indian to win the title of Miss World in 2017.
Image: Twitter/@dentalorg_com