Harnaaz Sandhu to Sarah Loinaz; intriguing costumes from Miss Universe 2021
Image: Instagram/@missuniverseindia2021
With her costume, Spanish beauty Sarah Loinaz paid homage to architect Antoni Gaudí, known for his colourful curations and detailed technique.
Image: Instagram/@thelordeilser
Germany's Hannah Seifer can be seen supporting the federal eagle, which is a symbol representing the country's unity.
Image: Instagram/@missinter335
Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu can be seen clad in a gorgeous pink ensemble with a matching parasol.
Image: Instagram/@missuniverseindia2021
Philippines' Beatrice Gomez wore an attire inspired by a mythical figure from her country, called Bakunawa. Designer Axel Que has curated her outfit.
Image: Instagram/@
Finland's Essi Unkuri took a stand against climate change with her aqua blue costume and matching cape that reads "Stop Deforesting".
Image: Instagram/@essiunkuri
With her outfit, Japan's Juri Watanabe celebrates Harajuku aesthetic. Her look is amped up with matching boots and a yellow belt.
Image: Instagram/@missworldify
Poland's Agata Wdowiak looked stunning in a white outfit with a colourful cape and a floral headcover. Her outfit was curated by label Mona Lissa.
Image: Instagram/@missinter335