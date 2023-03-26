Anjali Choudhury
Mar 26 ,2023
Harry Potter cast and their real-life partners
Image: @harrypotterfilm/Instagram
Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter and Erin Darke have been dating since 2012 and now they are all set to welcome their first child.
Image: @popcornsapp/Instagram
Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley married her longtime boyfriend Andrew Lococo in 2022.
Image: @thisisbwright/Instagram
It has been rumoured that Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger is still dating Leo Robinton.
Image: @AllboutHogwarts/Twitter
Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley is with actress Georgia Groome since 2011 and together they have a daughter named Wednesday.
Image: @rupertgrint/Instagram
Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy is reportedly single but he had dated Jade Olivia from 2008 to 2016.
Image: @t22felton/Instagram
Robert Pattinson is in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse for almost five years now.
Image: @rob.pttnsn/Instagram
