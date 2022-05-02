Harry Potter Day: Facts about JK Rowling's books every Potterhead needs to know
Fellow noted author Stephen King admitted that the character of Dolores Umbridge was the 'greatest make-believe villain to come along since Hannibal Lecter'.
Rowling revealed in Pottermore that the character of Moaning Myrtle was inspired by her experience of the 'frequent presence of a crying girl in communal bathrooms'.
Touted as one of the biggest franchises in the world, the 'Harry Potter' books are translated into around 80 languages from across the world, as per Insider.
After helping Harry Potter in defeating Voldemort, Luna Lovegood goes on to become a famous Magizoolist, a profession similar to Nute Scamander from 'Fantastic Beasts'.
In an interview with Today in 2007, JK Rowling revealed that she had decided on a grim fate for Ron Weasley's father Arthur Weasley but decided against it after reasoning that there aren't many good fathers in the series.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, author JK Rowling revealed that the Dementors meant to feed on human emotions symbolized her depression which she suffered after her mother died in 1990.
