Harry Potter: Here are all the highlights of 'Return To Hogwarts'
While fans are revisiting the film series before the reunion special, Tom Felton, who essayed Draco Malfoy in the movie, shared a throwback video of him playing a game of slaps with Emma Watson.
Harris thought the phoenix in Chamber of Secrets was a genuine animal that had been trained to interact with the actors, not realising it was a robotic legendary creature.
Emma Watson and Tom Felton were really close as according to Watson, they have never been romantic, but the friendship clearly means a lot to both of them
The reality about the hall is that most of the hall sequences were real and they did not have any special effects like the candle scene was done will real candles.
Emma's favourite moment from the Harry Potter franchise was the dance routine with Daniel Radcliff
Emma Watson described the most awaited kiss as the "hardest thing" she has ever done
