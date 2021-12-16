'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' reunion poster release: See where the cast is now
Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm
Actor Daniel Radcliffe who played the role of the boy who lived aka Harry Potter was only 12-year-old in the first film 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'.
Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm
The 32-year-old actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming project namely 'The Lost City of D' starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock.
Image: Instagram/@daniel9340
Actor Emma Watson left the Potterheads impressed with her ability to play the role of the levelheaded and book-smart student Hermione Granger.
Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm
Many Potterheads noticed the similarities between Hermoine and the 31-year-old actor as the latter went on to get heavily involved in philanthropy and activism.
Image: Instagram/@emmawatson
The kind-hearted and brave boy Ron Weasley was played by actor Rupert Grint.
Image: Twitter/@NickCanaday
The 33-year-old now enjoys a happy life with his partner actor Georgia Groome with whom he welcomed their first daughter last year.
Image: Instagram/@daniel9340
The entitled yet driven Slytherin, Draco Malfoy was essayed by the British actor Tom Felton.
Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm
The 34-year-old actor has since then forged an impressive career in Hollywood with several successful films under his belt like 'Ophelia', 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' and more.
Image: Instagram/@t22felton
The outspoken and powerful member of the Gryffindor house, Ginny Weasley was played by the actor and activist Bonnie Wright.
Image: Twitter/@BModesto18
The 30-year-old enjoys a quiet life with her partner while making a name for herself for her contribution to environmental activism.
Image: Instagram/@thisisbwright