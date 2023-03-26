Anjali Choudhury
Mar 26 ,2023
Harry Styles dating history: Taylor Swift to Olivia Wilde
Image: AP
Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift from 2012 to 2013. While their relationship was short-lived, they allegedly wrote several songs about each other.
Image: @hs.crush/Instagram
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner had an on-and-off again relationship. However, they finally broke up in 2016.
Image: Terence Patrick
Camille Rowe and Harry dated for a full year and parted ways in 2018.
Image: @girlinthecrowd_/Twitter
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde had a PDA-packed romance. But in 2022, they decided to end their relationship.
Image: @1DRockTweets/Twitter
Recently, Harry Styles was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski on a street in Tokyo.
Image: @tscoverinfo/Twitter
Harry Style has been linked with Caroline Flack, Emily Atack, Nicole Scherzinger, Erin Foster, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowler.
Image: @harrystyles/Instagram
Find Out More