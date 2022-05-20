Harry Styles: Looks that prove the singer's unparalleled taste in fashion
Image: Instagram/ @harrystyles
Pop icon Harry Styles has never shied away from taking a fashion risk, with the majority of his looks proving his impeccable sense of style.
Image: Instagram/ @riley_and_john
The 'Watermelon Sugar' crooner looks gorgeous in this oversized winter coat, paired with a black muffler.
Image: Instagram/ @larrymysun
Taking the formal look to another level, Harry looks dapper in this light blue pantsuit with white frill details.
Image: Instagram/ @harrystyles
Acing the denim game, the singer looks perfect in the pantsuit, which has been accessorised with a simple cross chain.
Image: Instagram/ @riley_and_john
Known for adding quirky elements to his outfits, Harry looks adorable in this printed sweater, paired up with brown pants.
Image: Instagram/ @harry.styles_fanss
The singer's love for vibrant pantsuits is evident here as well. He opted for a bow detail top to complement the attire.
Image: Instagram/ @harrystyles