Nitish Vashishtha
Jul 10 ,2023
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift: Musicians reimagined in traditional attire
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Rihanna was reimagined as a Pakistani woman dressed in ethnic attire via the AI software Midjourney.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez appeared in a traditional salwaar kameez suit.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Lana Del Ray glowed in a bright blue suit with her iconic light-ginger open tresses.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Taylor Swift was shown to be breaking out into a song amongst the city crowd.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
The Ed Sheeran reimagination featured the artist taking a selfie with the crowd.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Harry Styles was reimagined in a bright pink kurta pyjama.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Other popular figures such as Kim Kardashian were also reimagined using the same AI.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
John Cena was shown smiling in the AI recreation as he geared up for a selfie in a green shirt with some patterns of leaves.
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
