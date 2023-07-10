Nitish Vashishtha

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift: Musicians reimagined in traditional attire
Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Rihanna was reimagined as a Pakistani woman dressed in ethnic attire via the AI software Midjourney. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez appeared in a traditional salwaar kameez suit. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Lana Del Ray glowed in a bright blue suit with her iconic light-ginger open tresses. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Taylor Swift was shown to be breaking out into a song amongst the city crowd. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
The Ed Sheeran reimagination featured the artist taking a selfie with the crowd. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Harry Styles was reimagined in a bright pink kurta pyjama. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
Other popular figures such as Kim Kardashian were also reimagined using the same AI. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
John Cena was shown smiling in the AI recreation as he geared up for a selfie in a green shirt with some patterns of leaves. Image: boorayy__/Instagram
