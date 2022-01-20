Health Ministry presented most common five symptoms associated with COVID-19
Image: ANI
According to MoH, people are now experiencing a fever with or without rigours (shivering).
Image: Pixabay
As compared to other COVID variants, people are experiencing coughing in the new Omicron variant.
Image: Pixabay
The Health secretary said people are experiencing irritation in the throat.
Image: Pixabay
Bhushan said people are also experiencing muscular weakness.
Image: Pixabay
In Omicron, people are also experiencing tiredness, said the Health secretary.
Image: Pixabay