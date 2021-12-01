Heartwarming movies that prove dogs are man's bestfriend
Image: Twitter/@a_dogs_journey
'Marley & Me'-A happily married couple's life changes after they adopt a free-spirited pup named Marley who, along with his antics, manages to teach them and their children important life lessons.
Image: Twitter/@FilmNewsNos
'Hachi: A Dog's Tale'- A professor finds an abandoned dog and takes him home. Over a period of time, he forms an unbreakable bond with the dog. The movie depicts the pure love between a man and a canine.
Image: Twitter/@kevinkloud9
'Togo'- Leonhard, a musher, adopts Togo, a Siberian husky considered to be weak, and trains him. When Togo leads the 1925 serum run, he becomes a hero for Nome, Alaska.
Image: Twitter/@MaharajSohana
'A Dog's Journey'-The film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by W. Bruce Cameron.
Image: Twitter/@a_dogs_journey
'Eight Below' is a remake of the Japanese movie Antarctica and follows the relationship between the scientists and their loyal and hard-working Huskies in Antartica.
Image: Twitter/@arboxart