Helly Shah: Ravishing floor-length gown looks from TV star's closet
Helly Shah is one of the most stylish actors in the television world. The 'Swaragini' actor always keeps her fashion game to the point.
Image: Instagram@hellyshahofficial
Helly Shah stunned the fashion police in this silver shimmery thigh-high slit outfit.
Image: Instagram@hellyshahofficial
The 26-years-old actor has impeccable taste in fashion and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@hellyshahofficial
Helly stunned her fans in this long sequin outfit with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram@hellyshahofficial
Helly looks gorgeous in this black multilayered gown that is perfect for any party.
Image: Instagram@hellyshahofficial
This black one-sided shoulder dress look of the 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actor left several hearts to flutter.
Image: Instagram@hellyshahofficial