Aditi Rathi
Oct 16 ,2022
Hema Malini turns 74: Inside Bollywood veteran's celebration with Dharmendra
Image: Instagram
Hema Malini rang into her 74th birthday on Sunday, October 16.
Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
The actor began her day by seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna.
Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
She visited the Iskon temple in Juhu, Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
The actor further celebrated her special day with her actor-husband, Dharmendra.
Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
The couple posed for pictures on the special occasion as they shared smiles and hugs.
Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhemamalini
Esha Deol also shared cute pictures with her mom on the latter's birthday.
Image: Instagram/@iameshadeol
