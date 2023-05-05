Niharika Sanjeeiv

May 05 ,2023

Henry Cavill birthday: Superman actor's pics with bae Natalie Viscuso
A set of adorable pictures of Henry and Natalie.
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have been dating each other for almost two years now. Image: Henrynatalie.lovers/Instagram
The couple made their relationship official in April 2021. Image: Henrycavill/Instagram
Henry Cavill looking lovingly at his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Image: Henrynatalie.lovers/Instagram
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso happily posed for the camera. Image: Henrynatalie.lovers/Instagram
Henry Cavill aka Superman rarely share pictures with his girlfriend Natalie on Instagram. Image: Lovee.cavill/Instagram
