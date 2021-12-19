Henry Cavill to Idris Elba, actors who are in the running to be the next James Bond
Irish actor Cillian Murphy has long been one of the top contenders in the race for becoming the next James Bond, the actor has however always shaken these rumours.
Idris Elba has also been one of the fan-favourite prospects of the next Bond. In 2018, he shared a selfie with the words 'My name’s Elba. Idris Elba,' sending fans into a frenzy.
Henry Cavill has auctioned for the role of 007 in 2006's 'Casino Royale' but was rejected because he was a bit 'chubby'. Cavill in a recent interview said 'never say never' when asked about playing Bond.
The 'Bridgerton' star Rege- Jean Page is one of the youngest contenders in the list but has a good chance as he is also one of the fan favourites.
Outlander actor Sam Heughan could be a possible replacement for Daniel Craig, especially because he also auditioned to be Bond in 2006’s 'Casino Royale'.
