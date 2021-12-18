Here are five most retweeted tweets of 2021
Image: Pixabay
The most retweeted tweet of this year is from the official account of BTS, calling for an end to racism. The post has been retweeted over 1 million times to date.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Manchester United Football Club welcoming star player Cristiano Ronaldo back to its fold is the second-most retweeted tweet. The post has gathered over 5.9 lakh retweets.
Image: Twitter/@ManUtd
The third-most retweeted tweet came from the official account of Twitter itself. The simple post has garnered more than 5.8 lakh retweets so far.
Image: @Twitter
The official account of Grammy Awards posting information about a show became the fourth-most retweeted tweet of 2021. The post has amassed over 4.9 lakh retweets.
Image: Twitter/@@RecordingAcad
The fifth most retweeting tweet of this year came from the official account of Billboard charts. The post has more than 4.4 lakh retweets.
Image: Twitter/@billboardcharts