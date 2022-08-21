Aditi Rathi
Aug 21 ,2022
Here are Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood divas' unmissable pantsuit looks
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara Advani looked stunning as she donned a puffed-sleeved purple pantsuit.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Kriti Sanon looked like a piece of art in a brown pantsuit that she paired with heels.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Deepika Padukone turned heads with her flowy black pantsuit. The actor completed her look with a silver snake neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt gave away maternity fashion goals in a yellow pantsuit that she wore with a black tank top.
Image: Instagram/@
Anushka Sharma's checked pantsuit that she wore with black boot heels.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Katrina Kaif stunned in a shimmery black pantsuit and paired it with a stunning bralette.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Ananya Panday is surely giving away goals with her grey checked pantsuit.
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Find Out More