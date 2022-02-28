Here are some sun-kissed pictures of Alia Bhatt to drive away the Monday blues
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt is surely a fan of the sun as she often shares sun-kissed pictures.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor looked stunning in this casual sweater. She knows how to carry every look with grace.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt's sunkissed picture in this beautiful swimsuit is surely a treat to the eye.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She donned a one-shoulder pink top on flared jeans and gave away major chic outfit goals.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
It is safe to say Alia Bhatt is a beach baby and enjoys the sun by the sea.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor looked cute as ever in this cosy pair of a sweater and pyjamas.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star's sunkissed pictures can surely uplift her fans' mood.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt