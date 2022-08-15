Shikhar Mehrotra
Here are the best deals on Apple iPhones and Apple iPads across e-commerce platforms
The Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is available on Flipkart for Rs. 41,999. On top of that, users can get an additional Rs. 1,750 discount on Citi bank cards.
The iPhone 12 (128GB) is available on Croma for Rs. 60,990. Customers can also get an additional Rs. 3,000 instant discount by using HDFC bank credit card.
The iPhone 13 is available on Croma for Rs. 71,900 and customers could get an additional discount of Rs. 4,000 using the HDFC bank credit card.
The Apple iPad (W-Fi,64GB) is currently available on Croma for Rs. 27,890. Using an HDFC Bank Credit card, one can get it for as low as Rs. 24,890.
Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) is available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 44,900. Then there is a discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI Bank cards.
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) is available on Croma for Rs. 52,099 and with an HDFC Bank credit card, users get a discount of Rs. 4,000.
