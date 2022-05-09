Here are the most popular smartphone brands in India and their market share
Although the overall smartphone shipments declined as compared to last year, Xiaomi maintained its lead with a 23.3% market share. It is the most popular smartphone brand in India, according to IDC.
The second position is occupied by Samsung, with a market share of 19.0%. The company has a very strong portfolio, especially in the mid-range segment.
Realme emerged as the third most popular smartphone brand in India, with a 16.4% market share, up from 10.7% last year. The company is now expanding in the mid-premium segment as well.
Vivo secured the fourth position on the list of brands with most smartphone shipments in India, with a market share of 9.6%. After the launch of IQOO, Vivo's sales have increased significantly.
Oppo witnessed an increase in the market share, from 12.2% in Q1 2021 to 16.7% in Q1 2022. The launch of Oppo Reno 7 increased the sales of the company.
Last but not the least, Apple maintained its lead in the premium segment, with over 60% market share. The launch of the iPhone 13 and the dropping prices of the iPhone 12 increased the company's sales in the country.
